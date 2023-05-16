Amy Silverstein, Who Chronicled a Life of Three Hearts, Dies at 59

(New York Times) – Amy Silverstein, a celebrated writer whose two memoirs, including “Sick Girl,” from 2007, recounted her grueling yet joyous odyssey through a life that required two heart transplants, died on May 5. She was 59. Her husband, Scott Silverstein, confirmed her death but did not say where she died. The cause was cancer, which Ms. Silverstein had attributed to decades of post-transplant medications. She lived in Chappaqua, N.Y. (Read More)