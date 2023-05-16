Even Early Cannabis Use During Pregnancy Might Shrink Babies

(Gizmodo) – A study out this week is the latest to suggest that using cannabis while pregnant isn’t necessarily harmless. Scientists have found a link between a mother’s occasional cannabis use during pregnancy and poorer outcomes for newborns, such as lower birth weight. These effects were more significant in mothers who used cannabis late into their pregnancy but could still be seen in those who used cannabis early on. (Read More)