Ozempic Is Hard to Find. Some Pharmacies Are Offering Unauthorized Alternatives.

(New York Times) – In the scramble to find Ozempic, patients are seeking out telehealth platforms, medical spas and compounding pharmacies for what some tout as “generic” versions of the drug. But Novo Nordisk, the company that makes Ozempic, does not sell semaglutide for compounding purposes, and a generic form of the drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration doesn’t exist, a Novo Nordisk representative wrote in a statement. (Read More)