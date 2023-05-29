A New Edition of European Journal of Human Genetics Is Now Available
May 29, 2023
European Journal of Human Genetics (vol. 30, no. 10, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Attitudes among Parents of Persons with Autism Spectrum Disorder towards Information about Genetic Risk and future Health” by Jarle Johannessen, et al.
- “Perceptions of causal Attribution and Attitudes to Genetic Testing among People with Schizophrenia and their First-Degree Relatives” by Melissa B. R. Cullen, et al.
- “The Case for Screening in early Life for ‘Non-Treatable’ Disorders: Ethics, Evidence and Proportionality. A Report from the Health Council of the Netherlands” by Shona Kalkman and Wybo Dondorp