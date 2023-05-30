A New Edition of Neuroethics Is Now Available
May 30, 2023
Neuroethics (vol. 16, no. 1, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Merging Minds: The Conceptual and Ethical Impacts of Emerging Technologies for Collective Minds” by David M. Lyreskog, et al.
- “Philosophical Foundation of the Right to Mental Integrity in the Age of Neurotechnologies” by Andrea Lavazza and Rodolfo Giorgi
- “Mental Integrity in the Attention Economy: in Search of the Right to Attention” by Bartlomiej Chomanski
- “Brain Death: Still A Puzzle After All These Years” by Richard Maundrell
- “The Ethics of Memory Modification: Personal Narratives, Relational Selves and Autonomy” by Przemys?aw Zawadzki
- “Neurorights – Do we Need New Human Rights? A Reconsideration of the Right to Freedom of Thought” by Nora Hertz