A New Edition of Neuroethics Is Now Available

May 30, 2023

Neuroethics (vol. 16, no. 1, 2023) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Merging Minds: The Conceptual and Ethical Impacts of Emerging Technologies for Collective Minds” by David M. Lyreskog, et al. 
  • “Philosophical Foundation of the Right to Mental Integrity in the Age of Neurotechnologies” by Andrea Lavazza and Rodolfo Giorgi
  • “Mental Integrity in the Attention Economy: in Search of the Right to Attention” by Bartlomiej Chomanski
  • “Brain Death: Still A Puzzle After All These Years” by Richard Maundrell
  • “The Ethics of Memory Modification: Personal Narratives, Relational Selves and Autonomy” by Przemys?aw Zawadzki
  • “Neurorights – Do we Need New Human Rights? A Reconsideration of the Right to Freedom of Thought” by Nora Hertz

 

