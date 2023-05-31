A New Edition of Medicine, Health Care and Philosophy Is Now Available

May 31, 2023

Medicine, Health Care and Philosophy (vol. 26, no. 1, 2023) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Covid-19 and Age Discrimination: Benefit Maximization, Fairness, and Justified Age-Based Rationing” by Andreas Albertsen
  • “The Role of Knowledge and Medical Involvement in the Context of Informed Consent: A Curse or a Blessing?” by Caterina Milo
  • “Empathy is not so Perfect! -For a Descriptive and Wide Conception of Empathy” by Elodie Malbois and S. Hurst-Majno

 

