Up to One in Three with Rheumatoid Arthritis ‘at Risk of Long-Term Opioid Use’

(The Independent) – Up to one in three people diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis could be at risk of long-term opioid use, a new study suggests. Academics warned that people diagnosed with rheumatic and musculoskeletal conditions (RMD) are “vulnerable” to long-term use of the strong pain relief medicines. Experts warned that people who use the drugs over a long period can become addicted and opioid dependency is linked to other harms. (Read More)