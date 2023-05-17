YouTube’s Recommendations Are Leading Kids to Gun Videos, Report Says

(Engadget) – YouTube’s recommendations are leading young kids to videos about school shootings and other gun-related content, according to a new report. According to the Tech Transparency Project (TTP), a nonprofit watchdog group, YouTube’s recommendation algorithm is “pushing boys interested in video games to scenes of school shootings, instructions on how to use and modify weapons” and other gun-centric content. (Read More)