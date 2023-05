Public Trusts Childhood Vaccines But Support for School Mandates Wanes

(Axios) – Americans are much more confident in routine childhood vaccines than COVID-19 shots, but support for vaccine requirements in schools has slipped from pre-pandemic levels, according to a new Pew Research Center study. Why it matters: Responses from the study of more than 10,000 adults suggest that vaccine hesitancy around COVID hasn’t fueled significantly wider anti-vax sentiment. (Read More)