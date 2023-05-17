Report: Abortion Bans Led to Life-Threatening Health Complications

(Axios) – State abortion bans enacted in the months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade led to life-threatening health complications for dozens of patients and forced providers to find workarounds, according to a new report. Driving the news: Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco and University of Texas at Austin compiled 50 clinical anecdotes that took place between September 2022 and March 2023 in 14 states with bans, detailing “cases of care that deviated from the usual standard due to new laws restricting abortion.” (Read More)