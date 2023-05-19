Beyond the ‘Abortion Pill’: Real-Life Experiences of Individuals Taking Mifespristone

(NPR) – As attorneys gather in New Orleans this week at the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals to argue whether this medication should be removed from the market all over the country, NPR asked people to share their experiences with using mifepristone. More than 150 people responded. The stories illustrate how mifepristone is indeed an “abortion pill” — but it also plays other important roles in people’s lives. (Read More)