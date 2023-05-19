Polypharmacy Killed My Son. He’s Not Alone

(TIME) – At the time of his death, Bradley was taking a cocktail of medications prescribed by respected doctors. Bradley died unexpectedly in his sleep because of a practice called polypharmacy—the layering of multiple medications on top of one another, often without regard to what other doctors have already prescribed or the potential interactions between the drugs.

Psychiatrists are prescribing medications more frequently than ever before. In 2017, the year Bradley died, over 70,000 people died from some kind of drug overdose, including both illegal and prescription drugs. That number increased to over 100,000 in 2021. Medication was necessary in Bradley’s treatment, but too many medicines, in the wrong combination, cost him his life. (Read More)