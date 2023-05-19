How I Helped Pfizer Think Through the Ethics of Viagra 25 Years Ago

May 19, 2023

(STAT News) – Late in 1997, about six months before the FDA approved Viagra, I got a call from the head of the Pfizer Viagra team asking whether I might be interested in doing a consultation for them. He explained they had a drug that would sell but was also likely to prove ethically knotty. I had never been contacted by a pharmaceutical company and wasn’t quite sure what to say. I agreed to go up to New York City from my office at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia (no Zoom in those days) and meet with him. (Read More)

