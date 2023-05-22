More States Are Requiring Patients to Give Consent for Medical Students Performing Pelvic Exams

(Associated Press) – A new batch of states are looking to legislate the level of informed consent when it comes to medical students performing pelvic exams for educational purposes on unconscious patients. At least 20 states already have consent laws for this practice. Montana’s governor signed a bill in April, Missouri has legislation that needs the governor’s signature to become law and Ohio lawmakers are also considering it. (Read More)