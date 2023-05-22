Cholera Vaccine Shortage to Last Until 2025 as Cases Surge, Gavi Says

(Reuters) – A shortage of cholera vaccines is likely to last until 2025 as outbreaks surge worldwide, a global vaccine alliance said on Monday, days after the World Health Organization warned that the short-term outlook for controlling the disease was bleak. Cholera cases and deaths jumped last year as the deadly disease spread to new regions, particularly conflict zones and areas with high levels of poverty. (Read More)