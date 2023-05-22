China’s Xi Mimics Mao’s Crisis Response in Sweeping Indoctrination Drive

(Wall Street Journal) – Chinese leader Xi Jinping is taking a page out of Mao Zedong’s crisis playbook to contain the damage caused by the tumultuous final months of his zero-tolerance Covid controls. In recent months, Xi has launched indoctrination drives, including a mass-study campaign to propagate his political doctrine. The campaign has swept through schools, hospitals, banks, courts, police stations, military bases and places of worship in what he describes as a “spiritual baptism” for all members of the Communist Party. (Read More)