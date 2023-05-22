New Nasal Spray to Reverse Fentanyl and Other Opioid Overdoses Gets FDA Approval

(STAT News) – U.S. health regulators on Monday approved a new, easy-to-use version of a medication to reverse overdoses caused by fentanyl and other opioids driving the nation’s drug crisis. Opvee is similar to naloxone, the lifesaving drug that has been used for decades to quickly counter overdoses of heroin, fentanyl, and prescription painkillers. Both work by blocking the effects of opioids in the brain, which can restore normal breathing and blood pressure in people who have recently overdosed. (Read More)