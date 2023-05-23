As Abortion Battle Shifts, Planned Parenthood to Boost Regional Affiliate Funds, Cut National Staff

(Associated Press) – Planned Parenthood is shifting funding to its state affiliates and cutting national office staff to reflect a changed landscape in both how abortion is provided and how battles over access are playing out. The group, a major provider of abortion and other health services and also an advocate for abortion access, told its staff on Monday that layoff notices would go out in June. It provided The Associated Press with an overview Tuesday. (Read More)