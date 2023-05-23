Doctor-Influencers Are Going Viral in China, Provoking Authorities

May 23, 2023

(Rest of World) – Doctor-influencer accounts not only make medical information more accessible to the public but also provide China’s notoriously underpaid medical professionals with a lucrative side hustle. Through social media, many doctor-influencers are able to make money by selling books, health-care tutorials, and nutritional supplements, and by soliciting potential patients to visit their clinics. One spine specialist said Douyin fans accounted for more than 90% of his offline clients, according to health news outlet HealthInsight. Some hospitals have organized training sessions in video filming and editing for medical workers. (Read More)

