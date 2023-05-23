Chinese Labs Are Selling Fentanyl Ingredients for Millions in Crypto

(Wired) – Fentanyl has long been one of the most dangerous wares of the underworld cryptocurrency economy—so dangerous, in fact, that even many dark-web markets have banned it. But new research shows that cryptocurrency is playing a different role in that deadly opioid’s supply chain: Chinese chemical producers are accepting cryptocurrency as payment for fentanyl ingredients they’re selling to drug operations that mass-produce the narcotic in countries around the world. And they’re offering it not on the dark web, but in full public view. (Read More)