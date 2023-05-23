The Woman Who Traveled Seven Hours by Camel to Give Birth

(BBC) – Fewer than half of births are assisted by a skilled doctor and only one third of births take place in a health facility, according to the UNFPA. Two fifths of Yemen’s population live more than an hour away from the nearest fully functioning public hospital. Yemen’s broken healthcare system was struggling even before the war. The conflict, though, has caused widespread damage to Yemen’s hospitals and roads, making it impossible for families to travel without difficulty. (Read More)