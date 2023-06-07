A New Edition of The Linacre Quarterly Is Now Available
June 7, 2023
The Linacre Quarterly (vol. 90, no. 1, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Speaking from the Heart—Pastoral Care for Those Suffering from Infertility” by Marie Cabaud Meaney
- “Did Jesus Die by Suffocation?: An Appraisal of the Evidence” by Thomas W. McGovern, David A. Kaminskas and Eustace S. Fernandes
- “A Pilot Qualitative Case Study of Women’s Experiences with Fertility Awareness-Based Methods” by
Melissa Pérez Capotosto and Mei R. Fu