A New Edition of The Linacre Quarterly Is Now Available

June 7, 2023

The Linacre Quarterly (vol. 90, no. 1, 2023) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Speaking from the Heart—Pastoral Care for Those Suffering from Infertility” by Marie Cabaud Meaney
  • “Did Jesus Die by Suffocation?: An Appraisal of the Evidence” by Thomas W. McGovern, David A. Kaminskas and Eustace S. Fernandes
  • “A Pilot Qualitative Case Study of Women’s Experiences with Fertility Awareness-Based Methods” by
    Melissa Pérez Capotosto and Mei R. Fu

 

