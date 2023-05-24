HIV Cases Decline Among Young People, CDC Finds

May 24, 2023

(Axios) – New HIV infections among young people have plummeted in recent years, according to updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data published on Tuesday shows. Why it matters: The sharp decrease in HIV infections among 13- to 24-year-olds contributed to substantial drop in new cases for all age groups, due in part to improved HIV testing and treatment and advances in medications that prevent infections. (Read More)

