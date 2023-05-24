New U.S. Lab Will Work with Deadly Animal Pathogens–in the Middle of Farm Country

(Science) – The laboratory, which will be operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, has taken nearly a decade longer to complete than planned and, at $1.25 billion, cost nearly three times as much as first predicted. It is also controversial. Although many researchers and powerful Kansas politicians have supported the project, some scientists, Manhattan residents, and farm groups have voiced concerns about handling pathogens dangerous to livestock and humans in the nation's agricultural heartland.