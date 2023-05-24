What If We’re Talking About Teens’ Mental Health Too Much?

(STAT News) – It’s one thing if mental health awareness efforts are simply ineffective. But as an academic psychologist who researches mental health in teenagers in particular, I’ve started to ask a tricky question: What if these well-intentioned campaigns are actually contributing to the problem? What if the more we encourage people — especially young people — to talk about their mental health, the worse they end up feeling? (Read More)