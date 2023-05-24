New Alzheimer’s Drugs Offer Subtle Benefits–With Real Risks

(Wired) – Predictably, there’s been a lot of excitement about potentially altering the course of Alzheimer’s. But rolling out these drugs will need careful consideration. The 0.5- and 0.7-point differences on the CDR are averages, so the real impact may vary substantially between patients, and a half-point difference might be too small to be meaningful. At the same time, the risks are substantial: Several patients may have died as a result of taking these drugs. Whether or not a drug with such modest benefits and weighty risks is “worth it” depends partly on how much one values a life lived with Alzheimer’s disease. (Read More)