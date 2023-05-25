CDC: 2 Dead of Suspected Cases of Meningitis After Surgeries in Mexico, Over 200 Patients at Risk

(Associated Press) – Federal officials say more than 200 patients could be at risk of fungal meningitis after having surgical procedures at clinics in a Mexico border city. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday it is collaborating with the Mexican Ministry of Health and U.S. state and local health departments to respond to the outbreak among patients who traveled to Matamoros, across the border from Brownsville, Texas. (Read More)