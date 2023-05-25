COVID Pill Paxlovid Gets Full FDA Approval After More Than a Year of Emergency Use

(Associated Press) – Pfizer received full approval on Thursday for its COVID-19 pill Paxlovid that’s been the go-to treatment against the coronavirus. More than 11 million prescriptions for Paxlovid have been dispensed since the Food and Drug Administration allowed emergency use in late 2021. The emergency status was based on early studies and was intended to be temporary pending follow-up research. (Read More)