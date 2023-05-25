CBD and Pot Products Say They’ll Help You Sleep. The Science Isn’t So Sure.

(Wall Street Journal) – Trying to get a better night’s rest is one of the most common reasons people use marijuana, pot gummies or CBD products—but it’s not clear that they actually improve your sleep. Cannabis probably can help you fall asleep, doctors and researchers say, but there’s little conclusive evidence that healthy adults get a better night’s rest overall. You may feel groggy the next day, or risk developing a dependence over time, doctors and researchers say. (Read More)