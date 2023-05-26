Ozempic in Teens Is a Mess

(The Atlantic) – But although many doctors and obesity experts have embraced semaglutide as a treatment for adults, some are concerned that taking it at such a young age—and at such a precarious stage of life—could pose serious risks, especially because the long-term physical and mental-health effects of the medication are still unknown. Others, however, believe that not using this medication in adolescents is riskier, because obesity makes teens vulnerable to serious health conditions and premature death.