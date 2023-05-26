Texas Wants to Wean Trans Youth Off Meds in a ‘Safe and Medically Appropriate’ Way. Doctors Say That’s Impossible

(STAT News) – State bans on gender-affirming care tend to share similar directives and language, prohibiting clinicians from prescribing hormones or puberty blockers to those under 18. The proposed Texas ban also includes a requirement that garnered a mention in each piece of media coverage: Any young person who is already taking gender-affirming medication when the ban goes into effect “shall wean off the prescription drug over a period of time and in a manner that is safe and medically appropriate and that minimizes the risk of complications.” But experts say that taking trans kids off drugs in a “safe and medically appropriate” way is impossible. (Read More)