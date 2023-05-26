Everyone Wants to Regulate AI. No One Can Agree How

(Wired) – As the artificial intelligence frenzy builds, a sudden consensus has formed. We should regulate it! While there's a very real question whether this is like closing the barn door after the robotic horses have fled, not only government types but also people who build AI systems are suggesting that some new laws might be helpful in stopping the technology from going bad. The idea is to keep the algorithms in the loyal-partner-to-humanity lane, with no access to the I-am-your-overlord lane.