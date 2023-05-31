Lured by a Bigger Payday, a Medical Device Maker Sold Fake Plastic Parts. Many Were Implanted in Chronic Pain Patients

Stimwave's pitch was alluring. As a startup tackling chronic pain with nerve-stimulating devices, it promised to release patients from the stranglehold of addictive painkillers. And unlike its competitors, whose devices required patients to have clunky batteries implanted in their bodies, Stimwave's system came with a sleek, wearable battery attached to thin wires under the skin.

But under financial pressure, the company's promise soon crumbled into fraud. It became clear that the expensive, implanted batteries Stimwave wanted to free patients from were also the ticket to getting the biggest payouts from insurers. So Stimwave changed its device — first by adding an implanted metal "receiver" that ostensibly boosted the device's power, and later, a dummy piece of plastic that did nothing at all.