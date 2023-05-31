A Catch-22 for Clinics: State Bans Limit Abortion Counseling. Federal Title X Rules Require It.

(KFF Health News) – State abortion bans in Tennessee and beyond, which constrain women’s health care, have put family planning clinics at risk of losing their federal funding. The conflict involves the Title X family planning program, which provides services to low-income people, including minors. As of 2021, more than 3,200 clinics used federal grants to supply free or low-cost contraception, testing for sexually transmitted infections, screening for breast and cervical cancer, and pregnancy-related counseling. (Read More)