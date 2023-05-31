Uganda Enacts Law to Stop Stealing of Human Organs

(Reuters) – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has approved a law to stop the stealing of human organs and tissues, the health minister said on Tuesday, in a nation where women have been reportedly duped into unnecessary surgeries. Local media have in recent years reported cases of women recruited for domestic work in the Middle East being conned into medical procedures after which their kidneys are sold in global trafficking rings. (Read More)