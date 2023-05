For Some Autistic People, ChatGPT Is a Lifeline

(Wired) – Young is far from the only autistic person using the popular chatbot as a part of their daily routine. For some, it’s a place to chat about their interests when other people grow bored, or to work up social scripts to help them navigate conflict. It’s also a new resource to turn to for support. Unlike a therapist or social worker, the bot is always available and doesn’t bill by the hour. (Read More)