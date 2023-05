COVID Hospitalizations Reach New Record Low Nationwide, CDC Says

(CBS News) – The number of Americans hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen to a new record low nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. For the first time, preliminary figures from the CDC totalled just 8,256 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the past week, marking a record low for this key remaining indicator to track the threat posed by the virus. (Read More)