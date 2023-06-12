A New Edition of European Journal of Human Genetics Is Now Available
June 12, 2023
European Journal of Human Genetics (vol. 30, no. 12, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Exploiting Family History in Aggregation Unit-Based Genetic Association Tests” by Yanbing Wang, et al.
- “Ten Years of dynamic Consent in the CHRIS Study: Informed Consent as a dynamic Process” by Deborah Mascalzoni, et al.
- “School Performance of Children with Neurofibromatosis 1: A Nationwide Population-Based Study” by Karoline Doser, et al.
- “The Role of the Genetic Counsellor in the multidisciplinary Team: The Perception of Geneticists in Europe” by Francesca Catapano, et al.