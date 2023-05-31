‘A Target on My Back’: New Survey Shows Racism Is a Huge Problem in Nursing

(STAT News) – In this, Maria is like a majority of nurses, according to a survey of 900 nurses — RNs, NPs, and LVNs — released Wednesday by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation: While 80% of the respondents said they have seen or experienced racism from patients, and 60% from colleagues, the survey found that fewer than 1 in 4 nurses reported the incidents. In interviews with pollsters, nurses said they felt human resources employees, administrators, and even their union leaders would do little to help, and more than half of those who did report what happened said their relationships with supervisors and fellow nurses suffered as a result. (Read More)