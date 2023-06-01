Mood-Altering Mushroom Sales Bloom Despite Safety Concerns

(KFF Health News) – Products with the mushroom’s extracts have cropped up at stores and online retailers from Florida to Minnesota and Nebraska to Pennsylvania. Businesses advertise a milder high compared with psilocybin, the Schedule 1 psychedelic that remains illegal at the national level, to people hoping to ease anxiety, depression, or joint pain. But federal officials and fungi experts have urged caution, and Florida regulators have clamped down on sales in at least five counties. (Read More)