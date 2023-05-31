Court Ruling Casts Long Shadow Over Future Opioid Lawsuits

(Axios) – A federal appeals court on Tuesday potentially laid the groundwork for corporations to avoid legal exposure in future opioid lawsuits through a technicality in bankruptcy law. Driving the news: The New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that, as part of a proposed bankruptcy settlement, members of the Sackler family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma could be shielded from current and future civil claims in exchange for paying up to $6 billion and giving up control of the company. (Read More)