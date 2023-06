Get Ready for 3D-Printed Organs and a Knife That ‘Smells’ Tumors

(Wired) – To doctors and nurses working 75 years ago, when the UK’s National Health Service was founded, a modern ward would be completely unrecognizable. Fast-forward into the future, and hospitals are likely to look very different again. These are some of the changes you’re likely to see in years to come. (Read More)