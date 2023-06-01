Ozempic Craze Has Spawned a Sketchy Black Market, FDA Warns

(Gizmodo) – The Food and Drug Administration is warning people to stay away from suspect sources of semaglutide, the active ingredient in popular weight loss drugs Wegovy and Ozempic. The agency has received reports of adverse effects from people using semaglutide created by compounding pharmacies. Additionally, some of these pharmacies are producing different forms of semaglutide that haven't been tested for their safety and effectiveness.