New Pfizer RSV Vaccine Rolls Out Into Headwinds of Hesitancy

(Wall Street Journal) – Vaccine makers are confronting a post-Covid conundrum: New shots are taming a widening range of diseases, but people are more skeptical of them than ever. The newest vaccine, from Pfizer for a deadly respiratory virus known by the acronym RSV, was approved in the U.S. on Wednesday. Its green light follows clearance of the first RSV shot from GSK earlier this month and a pneumonia shot from Merck & Co. last year. Meantime, new vaccines for HIV, Lyme disease and other pathogens are in the works. (Read More)