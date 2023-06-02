More People Should Get This Test to Detect a Deadly Cancer

(Wall Street Journal) — There is a test that could diminish the toll of the nation’s top cancer killer—if people would use it. Doctors are pushing harder to make that happen.

Lung cancer kills upward of 127,000 people in the U.S. each year. The toll has waned in recent years thanks to declining smoking rates and new treatments, but it remains the deadliest cancer for Americans by far.

A CT scan can catch the disease early to help save lives. The five-year survival rate when lung cancer is caught early is about 60%, compared with around 7% if it is caught after disease has spread