Millions Skipping Doses, Not Filing Prescriptions to Save Money, Study Finds

(Medical Xpress) – A new report from the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shed some new light on the health habits of Americans. According to the report, 8.2% of adults between the ages of 18 and 64 taking prescription medications reported not taking their drugs as prescribed in order to cut costs—adding up to 9.2 million affected Americans. (Read More)