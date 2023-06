LGBTQ Health Coverage Improved After Same-Sex Marriage Ruling

(Axios) – Health insurers responded to the 2015 Supreme Court decision recognizing same-sex marriage with more equitable coverage for LGBTQ couples, including spousal benefits, according to a new study published in Health Affairs. What they found: The percentage of all LGBTQ adults with a usual source of health care access increased from 64% to 75% from 2013 to 2019. (Read More)