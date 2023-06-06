People Let a Startup Put a Brain Implant in Their Skull–for 15 Minutes

(Wired) – Elon Musk’s Neuralink isn’t the only company making progress on connecting people’s brains to computers. In April and May, surgeons at West Virginia University placed thin strips of a cellophane-like material on the brains of three patients. Made by New York-based startup Precision Neuroscience, the thumbnail-sized strips are designed to conform to the surface of the brain without damaging its delicate tissue. During the 15 minutes the devices were in place, the implants were able to read, record, and map electrical activity in part of the patients’ temporal lobes, which helps process sensory input. (Read More)