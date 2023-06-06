The Quest for a Switch to Turn on Hunger

(Wired) – One particularly uncomfortable condition is gastroparesis, where the passage of food through the stomach is dramatically slowed. It affects just under 2 percent of the US population, and its symptoms can be severe: decreased appetite, nausea, and vomiting. Most patients manage their condition with some form of dietary restriction, but in severe cases, invasive treatments are needed—involving tube feeding, implanted devices, or surgery. “It’s a really needy area for which highly effective therapies do not exist,” says Suneil Koliwad, an endocrinologist at UC San Francisco.

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have been working on a better solution. They’ve developed a tiny pill that, when swallowed, can send electric pulses through the stomach lining to get things moving. (Read More)