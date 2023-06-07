‘Science Was Heard’: Woman Who Was Convicted of Killing Her Children Pardoned After Inquiry

(Nature) – Researchers and legal experts are applauding the role of an independent scientific adviser in an Australian judicial inquiry whose evidence led to the pardon and release of a woman sent to prison 20 years ago. Kathleen Folbigg, jailed in 2003 over the deaths of her four young children, walked free on 5 June after the inquiry concluded there was “reasonable doubt as to the guilt of Ms Folbigg for each of the offences for which she was originally tried”. Scientists involved in the inquiry are now calling for legal reform so that there is a formal process in Australia to present emerging scientific evidence. (Read More)